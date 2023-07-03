Wiltshire dad writes opera to process son's suicide

Nigel Linacre wrote the opera to deal with his loss.

A dad whose son killed himself has written a "Grief Opera" to help him deal with his loss and help others in similar situations.

Musician George Linacre took his own life in 2021, aged 32, after struggling with isolation during lockdown.

Nigel Linacre, from Chippenham in Wiltshire, wrote the opera, which will be premiered in Bristol on 3 July.

"George was a beautiful boy. I want something good to come from our son's death," he said.

Born in Bath, George became a composer and bass player for progressive rock group, Eschar.

But lockdown stopped the band from rehearsing and performing, leaving George feeling isolated, Mr Linacre said.

He took his own life on 19 November 2021.

George's mum Mrs Linacre said: "We had no warning, we had no sense that he was in such a place."

Mr Linacre and contemporary-music band leader, Vladimir Miller, created the "Grief Opera" using some of George's bass rhythms.

"Vladimir took my words and created a fantastic musical landscape, for grief," Mr Linacre said.

The opera, which will go to London after its Bristol premiere, is performed by four vocalists, piano, cello, violin, bass clarinet and dramatises a "grief journey through hell to a deep love", he added.

"If it helps people work with their grief better, that is something," Mr Linacre said.

"But more if someone will think again about the truth that there is always a way forward, even though they may not see it, and it is always possible to ask for help that is something else."

The Bristol premiere of the Grief Opera will take place at Saint Pauls Church, Clifton.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk