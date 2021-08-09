Wilson unveils new line of game balls ahead of NBA’s milestone 75th anniversary season

After 37 years, Wilson returns as the official game ball of the NBA. (Photo by Jon Lopez)

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

You could say 2021 has been a great year for Wilson. Not only did the 107-year-old brand open their first flagship store, Wilson became the official game ball of the NBA after 37 years. Manufactured with 100% genuine leather, it also boasts an inflation retention lining that yields a longer lasting air retention. Retailing for $200, the balls are currently out of stock. But, there are several other linked below and on their retail site, like a platinum edition and less-expensive authentic ball made from a microfiber for better grip, enhanced feel and ball control.

Wilson is also taking their commitment to the basketball community to the next level. In partnership with Dreamville, the Chicago-based brand is reviving the legendary Chicago pro-am as The Dreamville Chi-League Powered by Wilson after a four-year hiatus.

"Bringing Chi-League back to our hometown is an incredible honor for Wilson and perfectly complements our partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and NCAA" Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Team Sports said. "Partnering with Dreamville couples our performance credibility with their lifestyle relevance, bringing the best of basketball culture together, both on and off the court."

The NBA-sanctioned pro-am will feature a men’s bracket consisting of eight 10-player teams in a single-elimination tournament hosted at Chicago State University on August 8, August 15 and August 22. For the first time, Chi-League will include a women's bracket made up of four 10-player teams that will play the final two weekends, following the same format.

Visit The Dreamville Chi-League site to find out more information about the tournament format and to reserve your seat. In the meantime, scroll on to shop the different Wilson basketball styles as we await the return of the official NBA game balls.