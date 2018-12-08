Wilson satisfied with 'solid' performance

Kyren Wilson faces Stuart Bingham in the last eight at the Barbican

Kyren Wilson believes it was his positive gameplay attitude that was the difference against Barrie Hawkins in their UK Championship last-16 clash.

The game was finely poised at 2-2 before Wilson found an extra gear and claimed the next four frames with breaks of 95, 78, 81 and 61.

It sets up a tasty quarter-final Stuart Bingham, who beat Sunny Akani by the same scoreline in his round four match.

Wilson is very much focused on his own game and recognised his strengths at the table.

“It was a solid performance – it was a bit nip and tuck before the interval – it looked like it was going to be a close finish,” said Wilson.

“But from the interval I needed to stay positive – I was going for my long shots before that and I felt I had to keep doing that to try and punish Barry.

“If I get into a bit of a tactical safety battle, he might outplay me.

“In the fifth frame, he allowed me in – I had a mid-distance red and I feel like then I had to punish his mistakes.”

