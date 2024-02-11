Wilson to Release Airless 3D-Printed Basketball for $2,500 USD

Wilson has announced the release of the Wilson "Airless Gen1," marking the first time a 3D-printed basketball will be available for purchase. The Airless Gen1, a direct descendant of the Airless Prototype, boasts several enhancements aimed at improving performance and manufacturing efficiency.

Kevin Murphy, General Manager of Team Sports at Wilson, shared "We were overwhelmed by the excitement from our Airless Prototype, and we knew it was time to bring this rare, first-of-its-kind innovation to the world," he added, "Wilson has gone where no brand has gone before with the release of the Airless Gen1 basketball, further inspiring the next generation of sports innovation."

Significant advancements include an upgraded lattice design for more consistent bounce and performance, streamlined manufacturing processes with integrated holes for speedier production and the introduction of customizable labels and color options.

The Gen1 ball is a result of collaboration between partners like the Wilson Labs team, General Lattice, DyeMansion, EOS and SNL Creative. For those interested in giving the ball a try for yourselves, it is expected to launch via Wilson's official site starting February 16, with retail pricing set at $2,500 USD per ball.