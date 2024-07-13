Wilson leads Las Vegas against Washington after 33-point game

Las Vegas Aces (15-7, 8-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-17, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Washington Mystics after A'ja Wilson scored 33 points in the Aces' 84-70 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics have gone 3-7 at home. Washington averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aces are 7-3 on the road. Las Vegas currently has the WNBA's best offense with 88.9 points while shooting 45.2%.

Washington is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won 98-77 in the last meeting on July 5. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 28 points, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myisha Hines-Allen is averaging 8.1 points for the Mystics.

Jackie Young is averaging 19.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press