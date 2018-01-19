Wilson helps NJIT roll to 91-59 victory over North Florida

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Diandre Wilson buried all five of his 3-point attempts and scored 17 points with four assists to power NJIT to a 91-59 thumping of North Florida on Thursday night.

Abdul Lewis, Anthony Tarke and Zach Cooks all scored 10 for the Highlanders (9-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). NJIT had all five starters finish with at least four assists as the Highlanders shot 53 percent from the floor and hit 11 of 22 from 3-point range. NJIT had a 44-31 advantage on the boards and finished with 25 assists on 37 baskets.

Noah Horchler paced the Ospreys (8-13, 2-2) with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Trip Day scored 10 with seven boards.

North Florida shot just 37 percent from the floor and hit 8 of 31 from long range (26 percent). The Ospreys were whistled for only six fouls on the night and the two teams combined to shoot just 15 free throws.