Wilson eyes second place on Newcastle scorers list

Callum Wilson did not realise how close he was to becoming Newcastle's second-highest scorer of Premier League goals, although he accepts Alan Shearer's lead at the top may be beyond him.

Two goals against Wolves on Saturday moved him to within one of second-placed Peter Beardsley, who has 46 Premier League strikes for the Magpies.

"I knew I was close but did not realise I was up to third," he told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "With second being so close in sight, it is something I want to do very soon.

"I guess if I am ticking past people on the list then it shows I am doing my job on the field. Hopefully in my Newcastle career I can solidify myself in second place and if I get to 60, 70 or 80 goals I think I will be there for a long time."

Wilson accepts Shearer's record of 148 Premier League goals will be impregnable, joking he would need Newcastle to give him "a six or seven-year contract to try and catch him".

"I doubt they will do that!" said Wilson. "If I had been at Newcastle for 10 years, I would like to think I would have more than 150 goals for the club.

"Ten a season would be 100 and as a striker, that is not really what you want. If getting 15 or 20, that would be where you would need to get to."

The 31-year-old will get his first chance to overhaul Beardsley when Newcastle host Arsenal on Saturday, 17:30 GMT.

