Wilson battles past Lines to reach Scottish Open second round

Kyren Wilson beat Oliver Lines 4-2 in the opening round in Glasgow

Kyren Wilson survived a scare as he booked his place in the second round of the Scottish Open.

The Kettering potter was looking comfortable as he opened up a 2-0 lead over Oliver Lines in their first-round match in Glasgow.

However, Lines edged the third and squared up the encounter with a 67 in the fourth frame.

But Wilson found an extra gear and breaks of 56 and 57 saw him run out the 4-2 winner, and he admitted he was relieved to have held his nerve when the pressure was on.

“That match summed up probably the whole UK Championship – it was either or. It’s just snooker for you, if you don’t seize on certain opportunities, the balls never forgive you,” he said.

“When you have your opponent struggling, you have to be a bit cut throat and make sure you punish them right until the end.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t do that but I managed to hold myself together to finish the match.

I’ve struggled in the Home Nations so far, I’ve gone out early in both of them – it’s the complete opposite from last year where I had a good run and got to the final of the English Open.

“It’s nice to get my first victory in the Home Nations series and it would be great to win this event just before Christmas.”

