Wilson admits improvement is needed to claim UK title

Wilson is into the second round in York

Kyren Wilson delivered a brutal assessment of his own lacklustre second round performance as he struggled to hit the high notes in the narrow victory over Mike Dunn.

The 26-year-old edged past the world number 57 in a 6-2 triumph, but the Warrior felt he must seriously improve if he is to be in with the chance of clinching a first ever UK Championship trophy.

But the Kettering potter believes he has the capability to shine under the lights of the TV cameras throughout the later phases of the competition.

“Boy have I got a lot to improve on if I am to win this title,” he said.

“If there’s a positive to take out of it, I couldn’t have probably played much worse no disrespect to Mike Dunn, he would probably agree.

“I am still going, there’s room for improvement, I will get my head down for a couple of days and have some solid practice.

“It really is tough sometimes and people don’t realise how difficult a sport it can be. If you’re not quite there, sometimes in a particular match it can be a struggle throughout.

“I am still batting away, and I still have to improve.

“I was quite nervous going out first couple of frames I felt a bit of tension which was a nice feeling.

“I didn’t have that in the first round and it definitely brings an edge to it when the cameras are here, and it makes you excited to go out there and perform.”

