Wilmington man, 18, dies in Long Beach crash after BMW goes airborne and overturns

A young man died early Saturday morning in Long Beach after being ejected from a car driven the wrong way down the Pacific Coast Highway.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a driver in a 2021 BMW traveling west on the eastbound lanes of the PCH near the Terminal Island Freeway struck a curb, causing the car to lose control, go airborne and overturn, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

The force of the collision ejected an 18-year-old man from Wilmington from a rear passenger seat, officials said. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver, also an 18-year-old man from Wilmington, and a passenger in the car's front seat were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals by the Long Beach Fire Department.

Police are looking into "impaired driving and speed" as potential reasons in the crash.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.