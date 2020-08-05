Wilmington Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: WCM.A) (TSX: WCM.B) reported a net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share compared to a net income of $34.7 million or $3.40 per share for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation generated a net loss of $0.1 million or ($0.01) compared to net income of $34.6 million or $3.38 per share.

OPERATIONS REVIEW – For the Period Ended June 30, 2020

As at June 30, 2020, Wilmington had assets under management in its operating platforms of approximately $150.5 million ($64 million representing Wilmington’s share). A summary of the Corporation and its associated entities operations are set out below.

Real Estate

Bow City Partnership

On April 30, 2019, the Corporation, following a 2-year zoning approval process, acquired a 19.7% interest in the Bow City Partnerships for cash consideration of $2.475 million which owns two adjacent parcels of land. Construction is underway on a six-storey self-storage facility containing approximately 92,000 sq ft of net rentable area. A substantial portion of the exterior envelope has been erected and installation of interior storage lockers has commenced. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2020. The Eastern 51,000 sq ft parcel contains a 32,000 sq ft of warehouse leased to the vendor until May 2021.



Private Equity

Northbridge Capital Partners Ltd. (“Northbridge”) and Northbridge Fund 2016 Limited Partnership

The value of the Northbridge Fund 2016 decreased 45% from December 31, 2019 due to the steep decline in oil prices and the resultant valuation of energy securities. The unprecedented drop in oil prices is a reflection of the collapse in global oil demand due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”). Northbridge is examining strategic initiatives to capture the current low valuations of equities in the energy sector.



Marinas

Maple Leaf Partnerships

In March 2020, the Corporation invested an additional $2.0 million in the Maple Leaf Partnerships being its proportionate share of capital raised to acquire four marinas in Ontario. The acquisitions closed on April 7, 2020 and the Maple Leaf Partnerships now owns and operates seven marinas having over 2,300 boat slips which represents approximately a 50% increase in the number of slips owned last year.



The 2020 boater season was delayed due to closure orders of the Ontario Government to contain COVID-19. On May 16, 2020, the marinas were re-opened as permitted to by the Government of Ontario under its Stage 1 re-opening plan. Management and staff have successfully implemented safety measures and processes, ensuring the safety of staff and boaters. Despite the delayed start to the 2020 boating season, slip occupancy is expected to be consistent with the 2019 boating season.

In June 2020, the Maple Leaf Partnerships made a $1.0 million semi-annual distribution to its limited partners (Corporation’s Share - $0.2 million), representing an annual return of 10% on invested capital.

OUTLOOK

The Corporation is making good progress in executing its long-term plan of growing the marina platform both organically and through the acquisition of first-in class marinas. A number of new opportunities are under discussion and good progress has been made in advancing expansions and developments. The development of the Bow City self-storage facility in Calgary’s downtown is also progressing well. The Corporation enjoys significant liquidity and is well positioned to take advantage of opportunistic situations in these uncertain times.







FINANCIAL RESULTS

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (CDN $ Thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Management fee revenue 29 79 69 118 Interest and other income 677 435 1,028 491 706 514 1,097 609 Expenses General and administrative (292 ) (411 ) (614 ) (639 ) Amortization (48 ) (48 ) (96 ) (96 ) Finance costs (10 ) (6 ) (15 ) (12 ) Stock-based compensation (101 ) (117 ) (217 ) (145 ) (451 ) (582 ) (942 ) (892 ) Share of net income (loss) of equity accounted investees and fair value adjustments Gain on sale of investment in Real Storage Private Trust --- 40,334 --- 40,334 Equity accounted income (losses) (15 ) 1 (37 ) 130 Fair value changes in energy securities 126 --- (88 ) --- 111 40,335 (125 ) 40,464 Income before income tax 366 40,267 30 40,181 Current income tax expense (152 ) (3,668 ) (30 ) (3,668 ) Deferred income tax expense (8 ) (1,873 ) (125 ) (1,941 ) Net income (loss) 206 34,726 (125 ) 34,572 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss) Change in fair value of Northbridge Fund 2016 21 --- (366 ) --- Related tax 9 --- 52 --- Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 30 --- (314 ) --- Comprehensive income (loss) 236 34,726 (439 ) 34,572 Net income (loss) per share Basic 0.02 3.40 (0.01 ) 3.38 Diluted 0.02 3.36 (0.01 ) 3.34







BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) (audited) As at June 30, December 31, (CDN $ Thousands) 2020 2019 Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in Bow City Partnerships 2,475 2,475 Investment in Northbridge and Energy Securities 1,295 1,786 Investment in Maple Leaf Partnerships 6,358 4,361 Amounts receivable --- 325 Right-of-use asset 209 305 Deferred income tax assets 103 176 10,440 9,428 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 562 5,074 Short term securities 45,000 45,000 Accounts receivables and other 1,188 1,757 Total assets 57,190 61,259 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities --- 138 --- 138 CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 270 255 Income taxes payable 171 3,811 Accounts payable and other 590 674 Total liabilities 1,031 4,878 Equity Shareholders’ equity 56,159 56,381 Total equity 56,159 56,381 Total liabilities and equity 57,190 61,259

Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 403-705-8038 to answer any questions on the Corporation’s financial results.

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER MEASUREMENTS

Certain statements included in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial conditions, expected financial results, performance, opportunities, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its investee entities and contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", or similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Story continues