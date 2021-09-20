Wilmer Valderrama Has Sweet 'Pre Show Snuggles' with Daughter, 7 Months, Before 2021 Emmys

wilmer valderrama and daughter

wilmer valderrama/ instagram

Wilmer Valderrama is making sure to get in all his baby snuggles before heading off to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Tthe NCIS star, 41, shared an adorable photo to Instagram Sunday cuddling with his 7-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana before leaving for the awards show.

In the sweet photo, Valderrama looks lovingly at his little girl, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, while holding her against his chest.

The star, who is presenting at Sunday's broadcast, looks dapper in his black tux while his daughter wears a pink jumper and a polka dot long sleeve.

"Pre Show snuggles with my Chukichuki Nakano.. historically recording this so you never forget Daddy was very cool way back when.. #Emmys2021," he writes.

Valderrama also shared a cute photo with Pacheco and their daughter as Pacheco kisses him on the cheek.

"My family seeing me off to present at the #Emmys2021.. It's more than a dream, this is my biggest moment of the night," the actor writes. "Thank you @televisionacad for this life memory. And to my beautiful gals, Daddy is coming right back…"

Baby Nakano was born on Feb. 15, which the new parents announced jointly on Instagram: "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter."

The That '70s Show alum revealed his baby girl's name one month later during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, saying it "created an unbelievable debate in our family" as "some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful."

As Valderrama explained, the name was inspired by a trip he and Pacheco took to Japan — a memorable sojourn that strengthened their relationship, and one that saw the pair exchange "I love yous" for the first time.

He also said when it came time to decide on a moniker for their baby on the way, he and Pacheco, a model, researched ancient Japanese warriors, ultimately finding the legend of Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.

"Nakano became something that felt strong, felt unique, felt different," the proud dad explained, adding, "I thought, 'What a cool, fun little conversation topic for our daughter to have as she grows older.' But also, the respect and the heritage, and the tribute to one of those beautiful moments where my fiancée and I said 'I love you' for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

