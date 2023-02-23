Wilmar International Limited Just Beat EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) just released its yearly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.4% to hit US$73b. Wilmar International reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.38, which was a notable 12% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Wilmar International after the latest results.

Following last week's earnings report, Wilmar International's 14 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$72.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 20% to US$0.31 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$70.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.31 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of S$5.14, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Wilmar International analyst has a price target of S$6.72 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$4.06. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.1% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 0.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that Wilmar International's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although Wilmar International'srevenues are still expected to trail the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at S$5.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Wilmar International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Wilmar International going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Wilmar International has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

