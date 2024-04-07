Who is Willy Kambwala? The teenager starting for Manchester United against Liverpool

Willy Kambwala will start for Manchester United against Liverpool (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Erik Ten Hag named Willy Kambwala in his starting line-up for Manchester United’s Premier League clash against rivals Liverpool.

The 19-year-old was born in the Democratic of Congo and moved to France when he was just five years old, playing for Les Ulis in Essonne and then joining Sochaux academy, before moving to the Red Devils in 2020.

Kambwala made his senior debut in December 2023, playing against West Ham United and will start in central defence against Liverpool following a small injury crisis with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans ruled out following the thrilling 4-3 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were ruled out for at least a month before the Chelsea match, leaving Ten Hag with few options but to turn to the teenage Kambwala.

He came on in the 66th minute against Chelsea, one of just five Premier League caps to his name before the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Kambwala’s first start came during West Ham’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in December 2023, it was also his only start for the senior side this season, although he has also made three Football League trophy appearances for the club’s under-21s.

The youngster has also represented France under-16s and is eligible to represent both the 2018 World Cup winners and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kambwala will have a tough ask against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz as Liverpool continue to push to remain in the title race after both Manchester City and Arsenal won their matches against Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively on Saturday.

Klopp’s side also have a score to settle after United’s stunning 4-3 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals ended Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple, but the Reds have since won twice on the bounce in the Premier League - with the title now in their hands with eight games of the season remaining.