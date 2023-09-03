The Willows has three move-in ready maintenance-provided villas with price reductions in Willow Pointe

Brand new, move-in ready, maintenance-provided luxury villas in a prime Blue Valley location by award-winning builders?

Yes, please!

If you’re looking for a quality, maintenance-provided villa in one of Johnson County’s sought-after new home communities, Willow Pointe in The Willows, at 147th Terrace and Pflumm Road, has three move-in ready beauties with significant price drops.

But act quickly — these three appealing floor plans at a reduced cost won’t last long in the high-demand villa market.

“Unlike many villa neighborhoods with a cookie-cutter appearance, Willow Pointe has a variety of stunning, diverse floor plans that effortlessly blend life and style,” said Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and The Willows community manager Amy Maher. “And we anticipate the three move-in ready homes, each a different plan by two renowned Johnson County builders who are ready to sell, will catch the eye of villa buyers scouring the market.”

Maher also emphasizes an important advantage of being in the acclaimed Blue Valley School District.

“It’s not just buyers with school-age children who want to live in this school district,” she said. “Empty nest buyers also place tremendous significance on buying a home in this notable school district to enhance the future resale value of their most important asset.”

Tour move-in ready villas this Tuesday at a wine-and-charcuterie open house at 14905 S. Haskins St.

From 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, The Willows will host a unique opportunity to tour the three villas, as well as one under construction, and meet Willow Pointe residents. A lender from Community America will be on hand to answer questions and The Willows community managers, Maher, and Weichert REALTORS® Welch & Company real estate agent Brenda Youness, will offer their expertise on the benefits of living in The Willows.

“Demand is high for luxury villa living in a premier setting and we’re excited that Willow Pointe is popular with buyers,” Youness said. “People like the maintenance-free environment, with tasks like mowing and shoveling no longer on their to-do list.”

ReeceNichols real estate agent Diane Roberts has had several families build in The Willows, including a Willow Pointe villa buyer.

“All three clients worked with different builders and love the detail and craftsmanship of their homes,” she said. “The Willows has quick and easy access to the walking trails leading to several parks, including Blackbob Park with a terrific farmer’s market on Wednesday and Saturdays, the 1,200-acre Heritage Park and SCHEELS Overland Park Soccer Complex.”

Familiar location offering classic Johnson County living. A gracious, well-curated community, comprised of three distinctive neighborhoods—including Willow Grove, Willow Pointe, and The Preserve—resonates with buyers desiring inspired living. Amenities include a walking trail, zero-entry pool, well-equipped playground and easy access to Johnson County dining, shopping, and attractions.

“There are many reasons why The Willows is attractive and maintenance-provided Willow Pointe villas help streamline lifestyles—something lots of people are seeking.”

Willow Pointe showcases some of Kansas City’s most renowned builders: Bickimer Homes, Covenant Custom Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, New Mark Homes, and Rodrock Homes.

One couple who purchased a Covenant Custom Homes Josephine floor plan in Willow Pointe likes The Willows community for its proximity to the wife’s work – and the villa’s living options resonated with them.

“We wanted convenient main-level living, but space on the lower level for our college-age daughter to stay during breaks,” the homeowner said. “The maintenance-provided aspects were important and buying new vs. resale was non-negotiable. Our villa has essential features like a large, open floor plan, walk-in pantry, beautiful kitchen with abundant storage and more. We are so happy with the decision to make Willow Pointe our home.”

Willow Pointe highlights villas combining comfort with a penchant for modern living: Three move-in ready, price drop villas, one under construction.

Josephine Reverse by Covenant Custom Homes. Currently the furnished neighborhood office model, this four-bedroom, three-bath plan is situated on a level home site with covered lanai backing to serene green space. Two bedrooms, including the primary suite, are located on the main level, with two additional bedrooms on the lower level with a full bath, recreational/family room, and walk-up bar. Now $750,000 (originally $790,000)

Princeton Reverse by James Engle Custom Homes. This plan has two bedrooms and two baths on the main level with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths and a full bar with refrigerator space on the walkout lower level. Now $749,950 (originally $780,000)

Sarasota Reverse by James Engle Custom Homes. The largest plan in Willow Pointe, this spectacular villa boasts 3,300 square feet on two levels. The main floor has two bedrooms and 2.5 baths while the lower walkout level features two bedrooms, two baths, and a recreation/family room equipped with a full bar and space for a refrigerator. Now $825,000 (originally $850,000)

Sage Ranch by Rodrock Homes. Under construction, this new plan is a one-level dream on a level home site with 2,005 square feet of efficient, stylish living space, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a covered lanai. The buyer can custom finish the lower level and make final interior selections (flooring, countertops, tiles, fixtures, 60-90 days completion). $642,897

Tour today or party on Tuesday. The Willows community is open today from 12 PM-5 PM and Monday – Saturday from 11 AM-5 PM. Tour the move-in ready villas and see the one under construction on Tuesday, September 5, during the happy hour-style open house. Or take a virtual tour 24/7 and explore floor plans and available inventory at thewillowskc.com.

“Because we’re in a highly competitive real estate market, the price-drop villas won’t last long,” Youness said. “They offer a peace-of-mind lifestyle and uncompromised building integrity, guaranteeing a solid investment for the future.”

The Willows /Willow Pointe Neighborhood

The Willows | A Covenant – Rodrock Homes Community

Marketed by: WEICHERT, REALTORS® Welch & Company

Location: 147th Terrace and Pflumm Rd Olathe, KS 66062

Contact: 913-229-0222

Website: thewillowskc.com

Prices on available homes: Remaining four villa prices range from mid-$643,000 to $825,000.