‘Willow': Warwick Davis Hilariously Introduces the Cast of the Disney+ Sequel Series (Video)

“Willow” is back (almost).

Ron Howard and George Lucas’ cult fantasy movie is getting a new life as a follow-up series, coming soon to Disney+. And on Friday, as part of the Disney+ Day presentation, original star Warwick Davis introduced us to the new cast of the project via a genuinely hilarious video from the British set (watch it below).

Davis, channeling the comically exaggerated version of himself from his Ricky Gervais/Stephen Merchant show “Life’s Too Short,” walks around the outdoor lunch table and introduces us to the cast of the new series – Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Byrk and Davis’ “Solo: A Star Wars Story” co-star Erin Kellyman. His banter with the cast is pretty priceless, like when he infers that Revolori, who has starred in a number of Wes Anderson movies and the new “Spider-Man” movies, has only done Tik Toks. While some actual footage of the show, some concept art or even seeing the actors dressed as their characters would have been nice, at least this isn’t a straight behind-the-scenes clip and has some much-needed humor and personality.

The new series, developed by Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, is set to debut sometime in 2022. Original director Howard and Lucasfilm executive Kathleen Kennedy serve as executive producers on the new show as well, maintaining the continuity from the first film.