Willow Smith's Braided Bob Makes Her Look Just Like Jada Pinkett Smith in the '90s

Willow Smith has always marched to the beat of her own tunes when it comes to her fashion and beauty choices. But the Queen of whippin' her hair back and forth has taken a page out of her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith's book and taken it back to the '90s with a chin-length braided bob moment.

The singer hit the red carpet scene for Milan Fashion Week for a few industry events and while her lewks were serving all of the 10s, it was her chin-length hair moment that instantly put us in the mind of her iconic muva. This is a sharp change from her signature buzz-cut chop she's been sporting over the last few years — but a change that we love to see. We love a versatile Queen.

However, in the age of wig installs, we're unsure if the star's braided bob is naturally grown or a faux illusion. Between Kim Kardashian's latest buzz-cut and other tricky A-listers, we can never be too sure what's what with these girls. Either way, whether she's donning a 'fro or a braided bob, she knows the vibes, and she knows what we want to see and serves it up effortlessly.