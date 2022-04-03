Willow Smith Muses on the 'Meaning of Life' in Cryptic Posts After Father Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Willow Smith is getting philosophical.

The Red Table Talk co-host, 21, shared some cryptic tweets Saturday on the "meaning of life," following her father Will Smith's resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he smacked Chris Rock in the face at last weekend's 94th Academy Awards.

"The meaning of life is found in challenge," Willow wrote in one tweet. She added in another: "Life is a series of reactions."

The debacle at last weekend's awards show unraveled after Rock, 57, made light of Willow's mother Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, resulting from her struggles with alopecia. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he joked.

Will, 53, then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned. "Oh wow," said Rock as Will made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!" Will yelled up to the stage after taking his seat. The King Richard star went on to win best actor shortly thereafter.

After much online discourse and an inquiry launched by the Oscars, Smith resigned from the Academy on Friday.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film," Smith added.

The Academy has since accepted his resignation, adding that it will "continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

