Willow oil: Biden walks political tightrope over Alaska project

Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·3 min read
A natural gas flare from an offshore oil drilling rig in Alaska.
The approval of the Willow project comes after the US government imposed limits on oil and gas drilling in parts of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean

US President Joe Biden has approved a major oil and gas drilling project in Alaska, intended to create local investment and thousands of jobs.

But the Willow project has faced strong opposition from environmental activists over its climate and wildlife impacts.

So why has Mr Biden, a president who has embraced strong action on climate change, approved a project dubbed a "carbon bomb"?

It's because Willow is very much about politics and the law - and not just the environment.

While running as a candidate back in 2020, Joe Biden promised that there would be "no more drilling on federal lands, period".

That statement helped him garner support from green Democrats and climate campaigners, unsure about Biden's record on this issue.

However, that campaign promise was broken last year when the administration announced plans to sell drilling leases under pressure from the courts.

The White House will likely say that the role of the courts has also influenced the Willow decision.

Oil company ConocoPhillips have held the lease since 1999 and would have had a strong case to appeal if their plans had been turned down.

The Biden administration is obviously aware that from a purely climate perspective the project can't really be justified.

The International Energy Agency have baldly stated that if the world wants to keep the rise in global temperatures under 1.5C, no new oil or gas drilling can go ahead.

So, in an effort to limit the impact of the Willow approval, the White House has outlined new bans on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic Ocean and across Alaska.

Most environmentalists aren't buying this trade-off.

Willow is also a political decision.

Mr Biden came to COP27 in Egypt and spoke of the big picture of climate change, threatening the "very life of the planet" - but he's also attuned to US bread-and-butter issues, especially the price of gas.

Last year, in response to the Ukraine war, the White House authorised the release of millions of barrels from the US strategic petroleum reserve. This helped push down prices at the pump.

With a presidential election in 18 months, Mr Biden is keen to reinforce his reputation as a moderate.

Approving a reduced version of the original Willow plan will be sold as underlining the President's ability to forge compromises across political divides.

Trade unions are backing the project, as are many native groups across Alaska who argue that Willow will boost jobs, local revenues and eventually oil supplies.

Mr Biden's supporters argue that the cut-down project will see measures put in place to offset some of the extra emissions by planting trees, and the US target of curbing CO2 by 52% below 2005 levels would still be achieved.

But the decision is fraught with political danger.

Willow saw unprecedented opposition on social media, drawing over three million signatures on a petition against the project.

In giving the greenlight to drilling, President Biden is now risking the support of many young people who voted for him in large numbers in 2020.

Latest Stories

  • Snow Piles Up in Northern Wisconsin

    Flurries topped off recent heavy snowfall in parts of northern Wisconsin on Monday, March 13, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of slippery roads and blowing snow.Footage by Twitter user @clkoval shows the conditions in Ashland. The NWS recorded 11 inches of snow in the area.“The snow just keeps piling up,” the caption read.The NWS forecasted a winter storm to affect the region from Thursday to Friday night, possibly producing more significant snowfall and wind. Credit: @clkoval via Storyful

  • Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

    Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.

  • Sanna Marin’s offer of fighter jets for Ukraine catches Finland off guard

    Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government, the president or military.

  • House Oversight subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates, drops Trump records demand: Jamie Raskin

    House Republicans subpoenaed records from Hunter Biden associates and dropped a demand for Trump's financial records, the panel's top Democrat said.

  • Russia is using one of Ukraine's bloodiest battles to decimate the Wagner Group, after its boss started a feud with military leaders, experts say

    Russia's military is "likely seizing the opportunity to deliberately expend both elite and convict Wagner forces in Bakhmut," the ISW said.

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • Britain has a secret weapon to neutralise the Chinese threat

    Commonwealth Day always leads to introspection over why the voluntary association exists and what it wants to achieve. While we might not invent a Commonwealth of Nations today, it is unhelpful to solely view the bloc as an embarrassing legacy of British colonialism that should wither away. For a start, it ignores the recent trend of countries which were never part of the former British Empire joining or seeking membership.

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.

  • Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the government would assess the effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Israeli companies and determine whether or not to assist them. Israel is home to a vibrant high-tech industry, and local media said Sunday that hundreds of local firms could be exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Israeli business paper Globes said the bank was considered “the major funding body for Israeli companies” and that its fall was “closing the oxygen pipe” for the sector.

  • The U.S. is playing border politics again — this time with Canada

    Concern is reportedly growing among some American legislators about migrants crossing into the United States from Canada. One recent headline intoned: “U.S. Republicans are now warning: Migration from Canada is a problem” as some lawmakers have likened the apparent trend to “being assaulted.” Since Republican governors started to send migrants arriving in their states to Democrat jurisdictions in the summer of 2022, the question of border control has been a major subject of public policy discussions in the United States.

  • Why Did the Stormy Daniels Case Suddenly Go From Zero to 60?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury about the Stormy Daniels hush money case. This is an about-face from Bragg’s previous reluctance to charge Trump in the financial crimes prosecution that his predecessor Cyrus Vance had appeared to green-light. But Bragg’s new-found prosecutorial libido may not bode well for any potential prosecution, given the challenges it

  • Kremlin elites are fighting over how best to control their Ukraine war narrative, says the Russian foreign ministry's top spokesperson

    "There is a battle going on, including among the elites," said Maria Zakharova of the Kremlin's efforts to control information about the Ukraine war.

  • China: President Xi Jinping's ramping up of rhetoric is deliberate - and the drawing of battle lines is accelerating

    Aside from the business at hand, events in China's Great Hall of the People really are an impressive spectacle. The National People's Congress (NPC) is an annual event that theoretically decides policy and occasionally makes changes to the constitution.

  • Justin Trudeau 'undermining democracy' by refusing to commit to Chinese interference inquiry

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been accused by his allies of undermining the public’s faith in democracy by not agreeing to a full public inquiry into suspected Chinese election interference.

  • Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan. 6

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year's election. “President Trump was wrong," Pence said during remarks at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner attended by politicians and journalists. Pence's remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.

  • Russia 'Protecting The Children Of Elites' From The Impact Of The War In Ukraine, Says UK

    Ethnic minorities are among those "taking the biggest hit" in terms of casualties as the conflict goes on.

  • Saudi Arabia Blocks Israelis From Attending UN Event

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Israeli Muslims invited to a United Nations tourism event to honor their picturesque mountain village was unexpectedly blocked from attending by host Saudi Arabia, a sign that Israel’s hopes of warming relations with Riyadh may be premature.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Tech Up as Bets on Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulato

  • Exclusive-India to discourage foreign trade settlement in Chinese yuan - sources

    India has asked banks and traders to avoid using Chinese yuan to pay for Russian imports, three government officials involved in policy making and two banking sources said, because of long-running political differences with its neighbour. India, which has emerged as a top buyer of Russian oil as well as discounted coal, would prefer the use of United Arab Emirates dirhams to settle trade, three government officials said. One of the government officials directly involved in the matter said New Delhi is "not comfortable" with foreign trade settled in yuan but said settlement in "dirham is okay."

  • Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

    CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Police in Moldova said they foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were trained to cause mass unrest during a Sunday protest against the country’s new pro-Western government. The head of Moldova’s police, Viorel Cernauteanu, said in a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who allegedly were promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” during the protest in the capital, Chisinau. Seven peopl

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they we