‘The Willoughbys’ Animated Film Proves Big Draw To Netflix Viewers Locked Down By Pandemic

Netflix is claiming that 37.6 million households watched The Willoughbys animated film in its first month of release via the streamer.
The family feature, narrated and executive produced by Ricky Gervais, tells the story of a family of children convinced they’d be better off raising themselves. Thus, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own adventure to find the true meaning of family.
Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Terry Crews and Gervais are the voices of the feature, which is based on a story by Lois Lowry. Kim Pearn (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2) and Cory Evans direct, with Pearn getting co-writing credit with Mark Stanleigh.
A short clip also circulated on social media along with the numbers tout.
37.6 million families met THE WILLOUGHBYS over the last 4 weeks. Don’t miss out on this high-flying adventure and the best-reviewed animated film of the year! pic.twitter.com/zVHBCVKrtq
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 22, 2020
