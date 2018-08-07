Willmott more determined than ever to win European Championship medal

Commonwealth Games: Aimee Willmott, James Wilby and Max Whitlock get England off to golden start Down Under

AIMEE Willmott knows she has to bring her A-game today if she wants a Glasgow 2018 medal but the disappointment of missing out on one already is fuelling her charge.

The Middlesbrough swimmer finished an agonising fourth in the women’s 400m individual medley on Friday and is now hoping to sign off on a high in the 200m tonight.

But unlike in the 400m, Willmott is an outsider tonight with teammate Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu set to sling it out for gold.

“I think it will take a quick time to win a medal but if I give it my best then I have a chance and it is just trying to get back to that for me now,” she said.

“It would slightly make up for the 400m but I have tried to park that and not worry too much about it and just focus on this.”

Few athletes have the drive of Willmott and she needed every ounce of it to qualify for the final on a competitive day.

Great Britain selected four swimmers for the 200m medley but only two from one nation are allowed to progress through.

That meant the heats, so often a formality for the medal contenders, turned into a serious battle and Willmott gave everything to edge out three-time Olympian Hannah Miley – who had beaten her into fourth in the 400m.

And then in the semi-finals, she was drawn next to O’Connor – who disappeared into the distance en route to a statement victory while Willmott came third.

“I would have liked to have gone a bit faster than that but the 200m medley is always a little bit tricky for me, I don’t always get through,” Willmott, 25, added.

“Sometimes for me, I over rev it and really I end up doing better when I am nice and relaxed. I had to go pretty swiftly this morning so to back it up tonight is not too bad.

“Ideally, I would have done a 2m14s or even a 2m16s in the heat and been a lot more comfortable but knowing you have got to get up and get in is hard.

Story Continues

“Hopefully I have a morning off tomorrow so I can come back and do a quicker time tomorrow.

“I tried to go out with Siobhan in the semi and maybe I got too excited. I will have to have a look at the splits and see if I over did it at the beginning.”

Willmott is looking to end a memorable season on a high after winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games and insists she will focus on her own race tonight.

“I certainly felt like I suffered a bit at the end but now it is about going back and seeing if I can tweak a few things for the final.

“You try and forget what is going on around you and you try and get a nice time and see if you can get your hands on the wall first.

“I knew what the others on the other side were doing so that was good.”

SSE customers can get up to 48 hour advanced ticketing, lounge upgrades, exclusive competitions and VIP experiences at our sponsored venues, The SSE Arena, Wembley and The SSE Hydro. We’re also incredibly proud to support The SSE Women’s FA Cup. ssereward.com