Willie Nelson's new Super Bowl ad calls for legalization of… shoes?

Shotgun Willie has become… Skechers Willie?

Willie Nelson headlines a new Super Bowl commercial for the sneaker brand, putting a fresh, strange spin on his longtime advocacy for marijuana legalization. In the 30-second ad, the country singer, decked out in a "Legalize" T-shirt, calls for decriminalization of "the one thing that can bring comfort to millions": Skechers shoes.

When the "director" of the ad points out that the shoes are already legal everywhere, a confused Nelson replies, "They feel so good I just assumed the man made them illegal." (Somewhere, Don Draper is cringing.)

Willie Nelson Skechers Super Bowl ad

SKECHERS/Youtube Willie Nelson in his new "Legalize" Super Bowl ad

The spot is one of several star-studded Super Bowl commercials to begin rolling out ahead of the Big Game this year. Others have featured Jim Carrey reprising his Cable Guy role for Verizon, the Austin Powers cast plugging GM, and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost dealing with a psychic Amazon Alexa.

This year's Super Bowl will see the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams, with a halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT Sunday, and will air live on NBC.

Watch Nelson's full Skechers ad below.

