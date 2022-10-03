Willie Nelson Delivers Emotional Message To Uvalde Victim's Parents

Music icon Willie Nelson delivered a moving message to the family members of one of the victims of the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this year.

“To you folks there, the parents who are going through some incredible sad times: Remember that it’s not something you get over, but it’s something you will get through,” he said after performing at a rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) in Austin on Sunday.

The Houston Chronicle said Nelson was speaking to family members of Jackie Cazares, a 4th grader who was among the 19 children and two adults murdered during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

They are among several dozen family members to support O’Rourke and his call for stricter gun control laws in his campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Nelson performed a 15-minute set that included concert staples such as “Whiskey River” and “On The Road Again,” along with a nod to the hometown crowd with “Deep In The Heart Of Texas.”

He concluded with a call to action with his 2018 song, “Vote ’Em Out.”

“The biggest gun we’ve got is called the ballot box,” he sang. “And if you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.