Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants Legend and MLB Hall of Famer, Dies at 93
Willie Mays, the baseball legend who played as center fielder for the New York and San Francisco Giants, has died. He was 93.
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93,” the San Francisco Giants shared on its official X/Twitter account on Tuesday.
