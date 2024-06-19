Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants Legend and MLB Hall of Famer, Dies at 93

Willie Mays, the baseball legend who played as center fielder for the New York and San Francisco Giants, has died. He was 93.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93,” the San Francisco Giants shared on its official X/Twitter account on Tuesday.

More from Variety

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.