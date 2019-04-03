Willie le Roux has plenty to aim for in the remainder of the season

Willie le Roux has plenty to focus on for the rest of the season

For Springbok superstar Willie le Roux performances for the rest of the Gallagher Premiership season could bring twin rewards, with domestic semi-finals and World Cup selection at stake.

With le Roux in the world class bracket at full-back and possessing of 53 international caps you sense World Cup selection will look after itself, but turning around Wasps’ season is an altogether different prospect in itself.

It’s so far been a miserable campaign for the Midlands side, who’ve finished in the top four for the last three seasons but are currently in eighth with five Premiership games to go.

Wasps are 12 points behind fourth-placed Harlequins, but le Roux isn’t giving up hope just yet: “It hasn’t been our best season so far but there’s definitely a chance still to make top four, if we win all our games now we can still make that.

“There’s loads to play for still, if we can put the season so far behind us it’s all about the next game and that’s what we’re working on now, on building, that opportunity for the top four is still there.

“For me now it’s all about my performances for Wasps and ending the season on a high for them, not on international rugby, the World Cup will sort itself out and you never know if you’re going to get picked!

“It’s about putting in the performances now and hopefully get that opportunity to go to the World Cup. There’s so many guys out there that would love the opportunity to go, so it’s all in my hands to give it my best shot.”

It’s been a mixed season in Wasps colours for le Roux, with touches of brilliance but only one try scored in a malfunctioning side – he helped himself to seven tries last season in comparison.

The Coventry-based outfit face struggling Worcester Warriors a week Saturday, as le Roux continues with those twin goals for club and country.

If he is to make it to the World Cup in September he’ll likely be in the team alongside another Springbok star plying his trade in the Premiership – Sale Sharks scrum-half Faf de Klerk.

Le Roux added: “With Faf it’s always better to play with him than against him! He speeds up the game a lot so the defence never gets settled.

“He’s been playing really well over here, his kicking game has improved a lot, his defence is always good and Faf is of course always an attacking player so it’s great to play with him.

“I spoke to him before we played Sale and he’s a good friend of mine, but they beat us so it wasn’t that nice at all!”