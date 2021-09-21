Willie Garson, From Sex and the City and White Collar, Dead at 57

Actor Willie Garson, known for playing Stanford on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, has died at the age of 57, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Garson’s TV credits spanned four decades, but he was best known for two recurring roles: Carrie’s gay best friend Stanford Blatch on HBO’s Sex and the City — a role he reprised in both Sex and the City movies — and con man Mozzie on the USA crime caper White Collar, opposite Matt Bomer. Garson was slated to reprise his role as Stanford on the upcoming Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…, premiering this fall on HBO Max. (TVLine has reached out to HBO Max about the plans for Garson’s character.)

More from TVLine

His acting career started in the 1980s with appearances on Family Ties, Cheers and Mr. Belvedere and continued through the ’90s with roles on Boy Meets World, The X-Files and NYPD Blue. He was a main cast member on the short-lived HBO series John From Cincinnati and later recurred as Gerard Hirsch on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, reprising the role in a 2019 episode of Magnum P.I.

Launch Gallery: TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Best of TVLine