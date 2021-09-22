Willie Garson dies at 57: Stars mourn fan-favorite 'Sex and the City' actor

Actor Willie Garson, who played the beloved pal to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," has died. He was 57.

A spokesperson for HBO / HBO Max confirmed the news to USA TODAY.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Variety and People also confirmed the news, saying that he died surrounded by family after a short illness.

Garson's gay talent agent character Stanford Blatch was a fan favorite throughout "Sex and the City's" six-season run on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Perpetually single but always fashion forward, with colorful suit-and-tie ensembles that rivaled Carrie's whimsical looks, Stanford was known for his quippy one-liners. ("How can you not have a shrink? This is Manhattan. Even the shrinks have shrinks. I have three.")

Sarah Jessica Parker, right, and Willie Garson at the MTV Movie Awards in 2008.

Everything we know about the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot: Carrie and Mr. Big get cozy in the kitchen in first footage

Stanford's candid walk-and-talks with Carrie were highlights of his recurring appearances on "Sex and the City," and his opulent wedding to former rival Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) – complete with a Liza Minnelli performance of Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" – was one of the outrageous saving graces of the "Sex and the City 2" movie in 2010.

Garson was spotted earlier this year with Parker and Cantone on the New York set of the series' HBO reboot "And Just Like That ...," teasing the show in a June interview with US Weekly.

Reading the new scripts for the first time, "my reaction was that they were real and funny and it sounded like us," Garson said. "The new characters are terrific and they just felt very (much) like home in not a forced way. It had a nice, light touch like, '2021, this is who we are.' "

Story continues

Garson racked up well over 150 acting credits in his more than three-decade career, with roles in long-running shows including USA's “White Collar” and CBS' “Hawaii Five-O” reboot.

He last took to social media earlier this month, tweeting, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS."

Willie Garson and Cynthia Nixon attend HBO'S "Sex and The City" season premiere screening after-party at the American Museum of Natural History June 18, 2003.

Tributes flooded in on Twitter Tuesday night.

"I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner," Cantone wrote, sharing a snap of the two. "I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

"This breaks my heart," said his friend, "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen. "Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone."

This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB — Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021

"A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor," said "Seinfeld" alum Jason Alexander. "Too soon."

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Willie Garson dies at 57: 'Sex and the City' actor played Stanford