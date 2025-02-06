Willian explains decision to make Fulham return as free transfer made official

Comeback: Willian has re-signed for Fulham (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Fulham have confirmed Willian has returned to the club as a free agent.

A deal was agreed on deadline day, but there was no need for the move to be completed before Monday’s 11pm deadline as Willian had been without a club.

The 36-year-old left Olympiacos in December, just three months after he signed for the Greek club following the expiring of his contract at Fulham.

Willian has now secured a return to the Premier League and Craven Cottage, signing a contract until the end of the season. The Brazilian will wear the No.22 shirt.

“I’m really happy to be back here,” he said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity again to play for this Club, and I’m fully motivated to get on the pitch and do things well for this Club.

“I’m completely happy, my family’s happy. We are happy to be back, and I think we can do good things until the end of the season, so I can’t wait to start with my teammates and do good things inside the pitch.”