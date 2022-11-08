Williamson’s exit gets Sunak’s premiership off to an awkward start

Aubrey Allegretti
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Rishi Sunak knew his premiership would be bound for a rocky start, but the embarrassing defenestration of one of his close cabinet allies after just two weeks threatens to reopen bitter divisions in the Conservative party.

Despite initial attempts to resist sacking Gavin Williamson after a slew of bullying allegations, the prime minister was forced on Tuesday to accept his resignation – not because of any admission of wrongdoing, but because it was becoming a “distraction”.

The official explanation for Williamson’s departure allows him to leave with slightly better grace than being sacked from cabinet for the third time, and lets the prime minister keep his own hands clean.

Related: Gavin Williamson backed winners but made many ministerial mishaps

But it will only ramp up concern among Tory MPs about Sunak’s political judgment. Committing what they see as such a grave unforced error so soon into his premiership raises questions about why the prime minister recruited Williamson in the first place and then fought so hard to keep him.

The battle to keep Williamson from being thrown out of cabinet was under way even on Tuesday afternoon. It is understood the government was planning to release a statement trying to brush the issue under the rug by saying he would be attending anti-bullying training. However, it was pulled at the last-minute.

Realising the number of colleagues Williamson had made enemies of, senior figures in No 10 understood they could not ask MPs and ministers to batten down the hatches and defend Sunak’s decision.

They wanted to avoid a return to the long drawn out U-turns of Boris Johnson’s administration, when – like the Grand Old Duke of York – he would march colleagues up to the top of the hill before finally capitulating, embarrassing them all in the process.

There was also the threat of more allegations against the former Cabinet Office minister coming out, which would only spark further inquiries and spill more bad blood among an already deeply divided Conservative party.

One MP argued that under Liz Truss, the rifts between various factions had been like a schism – whereas under Sunak these only appeared like potholes.

While it is certainly true most MPs have temporarily lost their appetite for rebellion and allowed themselves a reprieve from being the central characters in a political soap opera, the ceasefire was showing signs of strain.

Wendy Morton, the ex-chief whip, openly reported Williamson, and former party chair Jake Berry had questioned Suella Braverman’s suitability to be re-appointed home secretary after breaching the ministerial code, suggesting an unhappy coalition of Truss’s allies had already begun forming.

Others were beginning to piece together Sunak’s support for Williamson – who was sacked as defence secretary for allegedly leaking from the national security council – and Braverman, forced to step down for leaking a Home Office document.

One senior MP said the prime minister appeared to be “surrounding himself with people who have a known track record of national security issues”.

With prime minister’s questions looming on Wednesday and Keir Starmer using the previous two weeks to attack both appointments and undermine Sunak’s promise to restore integrity to government, No 10 bit the bullet.

They had sought to avoid being forced to kowtow to political or media pressure, fearing that setting a precedent by sacking Williamson would have difficult implications when future ministers were in a tricky spot.

But in the end, the benefit of having him back in government as an effective shadow chief whip melted away. His authority was lost, and the longer Sunak tied himself to him, the more the prime minister’s was being eroded, too.

The prime minister has ended up in the worst of all worlds, perhaps secretly hoping Williamson will “shut up and go away” but wary that a powerful and knowledgable so-called “master of the dark arts” is now loose on the backbenches. Meanwhile, the alleged bullying victims face a potentially lengthy wait for the results of multiple investigations.

Sunak will hope that he has acted quickly enough to contain the row into a “Westminster bubble” issue before public anger began to properly foment. But he may have acted too late to avoid himself being irrevocably tarnished.

Latest Stories

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bruins parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller

    Boston Bruins' President Cam Neely announced that the team is parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, days after signing the controversial prospect to an entry-level contract.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada's Boutin, Laoun capture World Cup short track gold in Salt Lake City

    Canada's Kim Boutin and Maxime Laoun captured gold on the opening day of the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, with both speed skaters winning their respective 500-metre races on Saturday. Laoun posted a time of 40.946 seconds to claim the first individual distance World Cup medal of his career, nearly topping his personal best. The 26-year-old from Montreal persevered to win the exciting men's final. South Korea's Lee June-Seo led early before a wobble on the second lap, allowing La