Williamson and Bucknell take on the Rider Broncs in non-conference play

Rider Broncs (3-2) at Bucknell Bison (4-2)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Weeks Jr. and Rider visit Noah Williamson and Bucknell in non-conference action.

The Bison are 2-1 in home games. Bucknell is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Broncs are 3-2 on the road. Rider is fifth in the MAAC giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Bucknell is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Rider allows to opponents. Rider has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Weeks averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press