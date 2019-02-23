Williams wins women's pentathlon, Hall sets high school mark Daniel Haugh competes during the men's weight throw at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Kendell Williams won the women's pentathlon on Friday at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships, and Anna Hall set a national high school record.

Williams, an Olympian and multiple NCAA champion for Georgia, totaled 4,496 points and Emilyn Dearman finished second, 140 points back. Hall, a senior at Valor Christian High School in Colorado and a Georgia Bulldog signee, broke Williams' high school record of 4,068 points, set in 2013, with 4,302.

Williams finished first in the 60-meter hurdles and long jump while Hall took the high jump and the 800 in 2 minutes, 16.11 seconds. Dearman rounded out the five-event contest by winning the shot put.

Daniel Haugh won the men's weight throw at 79-1} and former NCAA champion Janeah Stewart won the first national title of her professional career at 81-4+. Stewart, who missed her career best by an inch, is the 10th Mississippi Rebel to win a gold medal at the event.