Williams tells it as it is as Swans chase progress

Luke Williams is different from many a head coach when it comes to post-match media duties.

The Swansea City boss is not the type to gloss over a questionable performance by claiming his team deserved more than they got.

He tends to tell it as it is.

“We are only just about value for a point in the end,” he said in the aftermath of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Williams could have emphasised how well his team had played for long spells in the first half, how they might have been close to home and dry had Goncalo Franco converted a very presentable chance with Swansea already leading 1-0.

Instead he focused on where things went wrong as Bristol City changed the momentum of the contest in the second half, and deservedly cancelled out Ben Cabango’s opener through Jason Knight’s powerful header.

Williams views 2024-25 as a season where Swansea should look to develop, where a team which is short on Championship experience must learn lessons as they try to progress.

His hope is that this Swansea side will mature into a team capable of mounting a serious push for promotion at some stage a little further down the line.

In the meantime, the challenge is to have more good days than bad – and Williams’ men have managed that in the early stages of the campaign.

Swansea are ninth in the table with 11 points from seven games. Should they carry on with that ratio of points per game across the course of the season, they will be among the runners and riders - at least - when the play-off race reaches its climax next spring.

And after the struggles of last season, that would be a significant step forward.