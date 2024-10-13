Williams stars as Bears maul Jaguars in London

The Chicago Bears celebrated their third straight win at Tottenham [Getty Images]

Chicago's rookie quarterback Caleb Williams put on a show in London as he led the Bears to a 35-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Williams was the number one pick in this year's draft and crossed the pond for the second of the season's London games – and just the sixth appearance of what promises to be a glittering NFL career.

A crowd of 61,182 flocked to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to see Williams go head-to-head with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the number one pick of the 2021 draft.

And it was the 22-year-old Williams who came out on top, throwing four touchdown passes as the Bears tore to a third straight win, improving their overall record to 4-2.

Williams threw two touchdown passes to tight end Cole Kmet to give the Bears a 14-3 lead at half-time.

Then he threw two more on Chicago's first two possessions of the second half – both to Keenan Allen.

Lawrence, 25, replied by making two touchdown passes to Gabe Davis, but the Jaguars never looked like mounting a fightback as they slipped to 1-5 for the season.

