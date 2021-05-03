Williams Sonoma has a secret section revealing its top 100 best-selling cooking tools
Williams Sonoma is the place to find the best kitchen tools, appliances and more for home chefs and pros alike. And here’s an even better way to browse: There’s a secret section tucked away on its website that reveals the store’s top 100 best-selling cook’s tools.
The section includes everyday tools like stainless steel measuring cups, a vegetable peeler and a non-stick spatula. But the section also includes innovative gadgets for making life in the kitchen truly better. This includes a super sealed container that keeps guacamole fresh for up to a week, a steam-powered grill brush and and sous vide egg bite molds for your Instant Pot.
You have to see all the tools so you can get them for yourself. Shop a few standouts below — but make sure to check out the full section online if your kitchen is in need of an upgrade.
Le Creuset Cleaning Brush, $20
Safely clean your Le Creuset and other cast iron pans with this handy brush that removes stuck on food, but is gentle enough to keep your pans in tip-top shape.
Casabella Guaclock Guacamole Storage Container, $19.95
Guacamole browns fast — but not when you keep it in the Guaclock container. In fact, guacamole will stay fresh (no browning) up to a week in this thing.
Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker, $19.95
This isn’t your ordinary garlic press. It crushes garlic gloves fast, and clean it up is pretty easy. It will “change the way you eat garlic.”
Instant Pot Silicone Egg Bites Mold, $12.95
If you like Starbucks’ sous vide egg bites, you can make them at home in your Instant Pot using this silicone egg bites mold.
Grand Grill Daddy Grill Cleaning Brush, $79.95
This battery-powered grill brush uses steam to get the grates sparkling clean. The best part? Zero chemicals.
Williams Sonoma Silicone Splatter Screen, $24.95
Keep hot oil in the pan (and not all over your kitchen) with a handy splatter screen. This one folds in half, so you can open it to quickly stir without letting all of the oil splatter out.
Zeroll Ice Cream Scoop, $19.95
You can scoop ice cream straight out of the freezer with this handy ice cream scooper. The handle contains a special heat-conductive liquid that works with the warmth of your hand to create a smoother scoop and release.
