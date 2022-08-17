Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) jumps 14% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) which saw its share price drive 294% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 53% gain in the last three months.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Williams-Sonoma achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 37% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 32% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Williams-Sonoma has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Williams-Sonoma's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Williams-Sonoma's TSR for the last 5 years was 347%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Williams-Sonoma shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.9% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 35% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Williams-Sonoma .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

