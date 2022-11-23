Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Williams Sonoma Black Friday deals include nearly 50% off Le Creuset and KitchenAid

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read
Williams Sonoma storefront (Credit: Getty Images)

If you've been wanting to up your kitchen game from that singular frying pan you've had since college, you need to run — nay, sprint — to shop the Williams Sonoma Black Friday deals happening right now.

The very, very major event is offering up to 50% off of select items including top brands like Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Staub and so many more. Have you been dreaming of a Le Creuset oval Dutch oven to roast a whole chicken in, since before you could speak? That's on sale. Do you believe that the most decadent baked goods are mixed in a KitchenAid Stand Mixer? Oh, look! That's also on sale. I'm sensing a theme here.

Shop the best Williams Sonoma Black Friday deals this season by clicking here. Or you can take a look at our top picks by scrolling below. Happy (stylish) cooking!

Best Williams Sonoma Black Friday deals

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, $199.95 (Orig. $380)

$199.95 $380 at Williams Sonoma

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, $479.95 (Orig. $599.95)

$479.95 $599.95 at Williams Sonoma

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Everything Pan, $280 (Orig. $371)

$280 $371 at Williams Sonoma

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine By De'Longhi, $139.95 (Orig. $199.95)

$139.95 $199.95 at Williams Sonoma

KitchenAid K400 Blender, $219.95 (Orig. $299.95)

$219.95 $299.95 at Williams Sonoma

KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer, $349.95 (Orig. $429.95)

$349.95 $429.95 at Williams Sonoma

All-Clad Stainless-Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $699.95 (Orig. $899.95)

$699.95 $899.95 at Williams Sonoma

