Williams sets up dream World Championship final

Mark Williams reached his first Betfred World Snooker Championship final since 2003

As the clock struck midnight, Mark Williams didn’t turn into a pumpkin – instead he saw all his dreams come true.

Williams had made no secret of his desire to meet fellow golden oldie John Higgins in the 2018 Betfred World Snooker Championship final and as Saturday ticked into Sunday, he got his wish.

Higgins had seen off the dogged Kyren Wilson in his Crucible semi-final on Saturday afternoon, while Williams found himself embroiled in a late-night slug-fest with Barry Hawkins before eventually prevailing 17-15.

By the end it wasn’t pretty, and probably not the best situation to be in just 14 hours before you’re due to be back on the baize, but the Welshman sunk a seemingly nerveless long pink and just about rolled the final black in to reach his first world final since 2003.

Snooker’s biggest match being contested by 43-year-old Williams and 42-year-old Higgins in 2018 – 26 years after they both turned professional together, along with a certain Ronnie O’Sullivan, back in 1992 – seems vaguely preposterous but they will now square off over 35 frames across two days.

Unbelievable

It was the match-up most fans were desperate to see and while two-time champion Williams is relishing the clash with his four-time world title-lifting foe, he admits he is relying on adrenaline to see him through.

“It’s just unbelievable that 26 years after we turned pro together, we’re in the world final in 2018,” said Williams, who starts the final at 2pm on Sunday. “He’s probably the second or third best player to ever pick up a cue.

“I was just tagging along with the two of them [Higgins and O’Sullivan] nicking tournaments here and there. I’m 43 years of age and in the final of the World Championship – I couldn’t have dreamed it 12 months ago.

“A bit of fatigue is bound to kick in somewhere along the line but I’m sure the adrenaline will get me through.

“I’m sure me vs John was a final a lot of people wanted – it would have been nice for Kyren or Barry to have a new winner but I think the majority would want to see me and John battling it out over two days and see who comes out on top.

“I was very close to retiring last summer. I had a chat with my wife and seriously thought about packing it in.

“I wasn’t winning many matches, going through the motions and only putting a few hours of practice in. I was just doing the same old thing and getting beat. I thought what was the point – you’ve got to change something or retire.

“It’s all documented – I worked with a new coach Steve Feeney and changed my whole set-up. He has helped me so much.”

Williams renaissance has been one of the stories of the season – Feeney and his SightRight technology helping the veteran get back to the pomp that saw him crowned king of the snooker world in 2000 and 2003.

Shaking

The Cwm cueman has won two ranking events already this term, his first for six years, but by the end of the semi-final with Hawkins, he was simply relying on instinct to see him through.

He had trailed for the entire contest until edging 16-15 ahead before pinching the longest frame of the match in the next to get over the line and admits he could barely hold a cue by the time the game finished.

“I’m quite good under pressure but my arms were shaking, my legs were shaking and that’s not me,” said Williams. “But I haven’t been to the one-table set-up for so long and it meant so much.

“Every time I got back to level, I’d have a little chance but Barry would make a century or an 80, win another frame and then go two or three in front.

“I came back at him but just couldn’t get in front. I managed to at the end but by then, we were both twitching like hell. It must have been funny to watch at home but that was horrible.

“We both collapsed in the end and we were having a laugh and a joke but we were gone. I thought I missed the final black as well.

“I haven’t felt that nervous for ages and I didn’t like it!”

