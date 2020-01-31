Williams set for digital F1 car launch ahead of testing

Williams set for digital launch ahead of testing

The Williams team will unveil its latest Formula 1 car, the FW43, in a "digital-only launch" in the lead-up to the start of pre-season testing.

The Grove-based team will release images of the FW43 at 8am GMT on February 17, two days before testing kicks off in Barcelona.

Williams will thus share the date with Racing Point's Austria-based launch event.

The British outfit's 2020 car will be piloted by the returning George Russell and Formula 2 graduate Nicholas Latifi, who has replaced Robert Kubica in the driver line-up.

Williams had unveiled its revised livery as early as February 11 last year, but the new car itself was significantly delayed as a shakedown run was cancelled and the team skipped the first two days of pre-season running.

This set the tone for a miserable season that had yielded just a single point and saw technical chief Paddy Lowe depart the team.

Williams has been tweaking its technical structure in a bid to avoid another year at the bottom of F1's running order, with it recently adding ex-Red Bull engineer David Worner as chief designer, and former Renault man Jonathan Carter as his deputy.

Williams' long-time backer Unilever, whose Rexona and Sure brands often featured on its cars, has departed ahead of the 2020 season, but title sponsor ROKiT remains in the fold, having extended its deal through 2023 last year.

F1's key pre-season dates

Ferrari - February 11

Renault - February 12

McLaren February 13

AlphaTauri - February 14

Mercedes - February 14

Racing Point - February 17

Williams - February 17

Haas - February 19

Alfa Romeo - February 19

















Barcelona Test 1 - February 19-21

Barcelona Test 2- February 26-28



