Williams scores 24, Morrow has double-double and No. 7 LSU women top No. 20 N.C. State 82-65

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Mikay Williams scored 24 points and Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 LSU to an 82-65 win over No. 20 N.C. State on Wednesday to win the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

The Tigers never trailed after Morrow hit back-to-back jumpers late in the first quarter. And after Saniya Rivers tied the game for N.C. State at 17, Moore made two free throws to put LSU in front for good. Kailyn Gilbert, the star in Monday's one-point win over Washington, followed with a 3-pointer.

Flau'Jae Johnson added 16 points for LSU (8-0) and Gilbert had 12.

Rivers led the Wolfpack (4-3) with 21 points. Zaiaha James added 13 points, Zoe Brooks had 12 and Madison Hayes 11.

LSU led 42-29 at the half and were up by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

LSU, after sneaking out a win over Washington in the closing seconds its first meeting with a Power Four opponent, was dialed in from the start against its first ranked foe.

NC State is going to have to find more scoring across the board when facing high-caliber teams. The Wolfpack losses are to two Top 10 teams and TCU, now ranked No. 17.

Key moment

In the middle of the second quarter, Morrow hit a jumper to start a 12-2 run that gave the Tigers a 40-27 lead. The Wolfpack never got closer than nine after that and that was for a total of 41 seconds.

Key stats

The Tigers shot 53% and outrebounded N.C. State 44-24. They also got 22 points off the bench to six for the Wolfpack.

Up next

LSU heads home to play North Carolina Central on Sunday.

The Wolfpack are home against No. 18 Mississippi on Dec. 5 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

The Associated Press