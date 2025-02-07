Williams scores 19, Montana takes down Northern Colorado 86-78

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Money Williams' 19 points helped Montana defeat Northern Colorado 86-78 on Thursday night.

Williams had eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky Conference). Te'Jon Sawyer scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Kai Johnson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (17-7, 9-2) were led by Quinn Denker, who posted 21 points. Isaiah Hawthorne added 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Colorado. Langston Reynolds also had 14 points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Montana visits Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado plays Montana State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

