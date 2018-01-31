Williams, Robinson lead TCU over Oklahoma State 79-66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- TCU coach Jamie Dixon has been stressing better defense to his players lately, and Tuesday night, that emphasis paid off.

Kenrich Williams scored 13 points and had nine rebounds and six assists, and Alex Robinson also scored 13 to help lead TCU to a 79-66 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

Desmond Bane added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds for TCU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12), which had five players score in double digits.

The 66 points allowed was the lowest the Horned Frogs have given up since a 92-66 victory over Yale on Dec. 2.

''Good win, we did it with our defense, we've been preaching that,'' Dixon said. ''It's been our weakness, but it seems to be getting better. We held them to 41 percent and outrebounded them by 11. That was the key for us, especially in that second half when we pulled away.''

TCU also entered the game ranked 13th in the nation with a 50.3 shooting percentage and topped that with a 56-percent effort (30 for 54).

Jeffrey Carroll scored 18 points and had five rebounds, while Kendall Smith had 13 points and three assists for Oklahoma State (13-9, 3-6).

It was the third straight loss for the Cowboys, following their 83-81 overtime upset over then-No. 4 Oklahoma 10 days earlier.

''Tough night at the office for us,'' said OSU coach Mike Boynton. ''We didn't come out with the type of energy that we needed, really throughout the game. We had a couple of segments where we did show some fight and created some turnovers, but wasn't consistent enough.''

The loss also snapped Oklahoma State's 15-game home winning streak against unranked opponents.

When Mitchell Solomon put home a layup 13 seconds into the second half, Oklahoma State pulled to within 36-33, but the Horned Frogs reeled off an 18-6 run over the next six minutes to take control of the contest. Ahmed Hamdy's layup with 13:55 to go gave TCU a 54-39 advantage, and although OSU made a late charge, they couldn't get closer than six.