Williams and Montana host Denver

Denver Pioneers (3-2) at Montana Grizzlies (2-3)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Denver after Money Williams scored 25 points in Montana's 95-83 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Grizzlies have gone 2-0 in home games. Montana is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers have gone 0-2 away from home. Denver is eighth in the Summit League scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Carr averaging 7.0.

Montana averages 74.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 76.0 Denver gives up. Denver averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press