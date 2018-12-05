Williams - match fixers should get life bans

Mark Williams believes match-fixers should get life bans for snooker

Three-time World Champion Mark Williams has called on all players that are found match fixing to be banned for life.

Chinese players Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng were both handed bans for taking bribes and deliberately fixing the outcome of their matches at the 2016 Welsh Open.

Yu was hit with a suspension from the sport until 2029, while Cao must serve a 30-month ban, but Williams believes the rulings do not go far enough.

“I would like to see in the new contact, anyone found gambling on snooker should be banned for life,” said Williams after advancing into the third round of the UK Championships in York.

“If that’s there for everyone to see, then if you ever get caught you get what’s coming. You can’t get two years, five years, seven years – it’s just the same for all.

“I think since Barry’s come in, if you do go down that road, they are going to catch you. I don’t know how it will work, but there’s so much information now, that a match flags up straight away.”

