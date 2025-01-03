Williams leads Eastern Washington against Montana State after 28-point game

Montana State Bobcats (5-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-10, 0-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Montana State after Mason Williams scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 92-81 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Eastern Washington averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 0-1 against conference opponents. Montana State is seventh in the Big Sky with 14.2 assists per game led by Jabe Mullins averaging 3.6.

Eastern Washington averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 72.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 79.9 Eastern Washington gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles.

Mullins is averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

