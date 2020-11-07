Williams Lake First Nation delivers ‘sprinkle of joy’ to Women’s Contact Society

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) senior manager of human resources Tanya Thomas recently spearheaded a campaign to gather warm clothing and toys for those in need this winter.

After sharing her idea with events co-ordinator Janet Smith, Smith reached out to all 82 staff members for donations of gently used winter clothing and toys.

From mid-October until Oct. 30 they collected two vehicles full of items that were donated to the Women’s Contact Society in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“What stuck out for me the most with the Women’s Contact Society is they’re no barrier, and it really tugged at my heartstrings knowing that they’re low this year and the lack of funding,” Smith said.

Executive director Irene Willsie was grateful for the donations which she said will provide warmth to women and children this winter season which has been made all the more difficult due to COVID-19.

The Society also provides food to anyone in need and does not ask users of their income or keep track of how often they drop-in.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to manage on a limited income, so that means people are needing more and more support,” Willsie added of the regularly increasing costs of food.

“I can say without any reservation there’s never a day that goes by we don’t have someone coming in needing food and clothing.”

With their first ‘sprinkle of joy’ initiative completed, Thomas and Smith are now eyeing how to give comfort to WLFN members.

Sugar Cane Development Corporation, Chief Will-Yum Gas Bar and Borland Creek Logging made a matching donation of $1,100 to WLFN.

“Hopefully a good cause,” Thomas said of what they will do with the funds. “Maybe a family in need or a Christmas gift, but we’re not yet sure.”

Rebecca Dyok, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune