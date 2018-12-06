Williams jets off after crashing out of UK Championship

Williams lost to Shaun Maguire at the UK Championships in York

World champion Mark Williams is determined to make the most of his holidays after Stephen Maguire’s shock comeback eliminated the Welshman from the UK Championship.

Williams was 4-0 up in their last-16 clash, before the Scot rallied to lead 5-4 in an absorbing clash at the Barbican in York.

Despite Williams squaring the match and forcing a deciding frame, Maguire hit a 63 break to take an unlikely victory and progress to the quarters.

And Williams admitted his opponent earned his luck throughout the match – and is relishing a short break away from the table before returning to focus on the Masters.

“Overall, I was poor throughout the match and I was lucky to be 4-0 up. But after 4-0 he’s probably played some of the best stuff anyone’s ever played against me.

“He was brilliant. I had him tight on the cushion and he went for a plant – he was a little bit lucky to get on the pink but when you are playing well, you get the rubs.

“When I come back from my holidays I’m going to start practising properly, from January until the rest of the season – that’s my aim.”

