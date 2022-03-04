Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

  • Illinois' Da'Monte Williams shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    1/5

    Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

    Illinois' Da'Monte Williams shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Penn State's John Harrar (21) calls timeout as he vies for a loose ball against Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) and Jacob Grandison during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    2/5

    Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

    Penn State's John Harrar (21) calls timeout as he vies for a loose ball against Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) and Jacob Grandison during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry huddles with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    3/5

    Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

    Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry huddles with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) works off the screen set by teammate Dallion Johnson (23) against Illinois' Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    4/5

    Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

    Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) works off the screen set by teammate Dallion Johnson (23) against Illinois' Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Illinois' Andre Curbelo passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    5/5

    Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

    Illinois' Andre Curbelo passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Penn State's John Harrar (21) calls timeout as he vies for a loose ball against Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) and Jacob Grandison during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry huddles with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) works off the screen set by teammate Dallion Johnson (23) against Illinois' Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Andre Curbelo passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
·3 min read

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Da'Monte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping No. 20 Illinois hold off Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night.

The victory kept the Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) in contention for a share of the conference title if they beat Iowa and Wisconsin loses to Nebraska on Sunday. The Badgers have already clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title, and could win it outright by beating the Cornhuskers.

Jalen Pickett had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead Penn State (12-15, 7-12).

Williams scored the Illini's final eight points of the first half, knocking down two 3s and a pair of free throws. Penn State was intent on limiting Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier's looks from distance, and Williams often found himself with open jumpers.

''No, I don't take that personally,'' Williams said. ''I haven't really been shooting the ball well lately, but that still doesn't stop me from coming in every day and doing my normal routines.''

Williams finished the game 4 of 11 from 3-point range, while Kofi Cockburn scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Trent Frazier added 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

''I know how tough (Williams) is,'' Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. ''He makes big shots. He makes big plays. He's an elite role player. And I'm like daring him to shoot the basketball at home. People make shots at home, but you have to take something away and I thought our guys did it.''

Illinois led for much of the first half, but didn't hit a shot during the last 4:24 of the first half - while Penn State hit four of its final five shots of the period to take a 30-29 lead into the break.

Illinois took a 46-41 lead after Andre Curbelo found Cockburn open for a dunk off an inbounds pass, then Frazier stole the ball from Sam Sessoms and sprung Jacob Grandison for a layup with 9:21 left.

Penn State hit its next four shots, including back-to-back scores from John Harrar, to tie the game at 49. A 3-pointer from Dallion Johnson briefly lifted Penn State into the lead before Grandison hit a corner 3 at the 4:34 mark that put Illinois ahead for good.

The Nittany Lions missed 10 of their last 11 shots, including a 3 from Myles Dread that would've tied it at 55 with 41 seconds to go. Illinois made five of six free throws in the final minute to close out the win.

''You've got to take what you can get in a 55-possession game,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''Told (the team) afterwards there will be about three or four games like this in the NCAA Tournament.''

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have shown plenty of mettle in Shrewsberry's first year as coach, notching impressive wins over Iowa and Michigan State. But they lack the firepower to hang with the Big Ten's top teams, ranking dead-last in the conference in scoring.

Illinois: On a poor shooting night, Illinois got just enough from its veterans, proving it can win ugly when Cockburn isn't as influential as usual. Holding Penn State to a 3-of-14 clip from 3-point range in the second half was a big help.

UP NEXT

Penn State: At Rutgers on Sunday.

Illinois: Hosts Iowa on Sunday.

-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arizona's McKale Center evacuated after game due to fire

    TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona's McKale Center was evacuated Saturday due to a fire after the men's basketball game against California. Fire alarms sounded and the arena was cleared out about an hour after No. 2 Arizona's 89-61 win. A ladder truck hoisted a crew to check out the roof as a small group of fans in Arizona gear looked on.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • He's 6. She's 80. Generations apart, these pen pals connect over their love of hockey and music

    As soon as Carter Nobrega, 6, gets on the phone with 80-year-old Marilyn McNamara, he tells her about how he won a prize in math class earlier that day. "Is that right? Well, that's super," McNamara says, a smile in her voice. The two are not related; they've become pen pals over the past year. Last April, their church in Trenton, Ont., encouraged young members of the community to write letters to older members of the congregation. Nobrega wrote to McNamara, who was so tickled by his letter, she