Williams 'hating' snooker despite UK Championship progression

Three-time world champion Mark Williams admitted he isn't enjoying his time at the snooker table.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams admitted he’d rather be at home playing golf, despite cruising into the second round of the Betway UK Championship in York.

The 44-year-old Cwm potter overcame world number 126 Fraser Patrick 6-2 in his opener at the first Triple Crown event of the season, but conceded he was somewhat disillusioned with the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And although he dispatched his Scottish opponent with two tons and a half-century in tow, Williams – who has won the tournament on two occasions – believes he must significantly improve if he is to further extend his stay in Yorkshire.

“I didn’t play very well at all,” he said. “I’m enjoying myself when I’m out on the golf course, but I hate snooker at the minute.

“I’ve got a lack of match practice because I haven’t entered the last few tournaments, and that’s what you need really to find your best form.

“I really struggled but somehow I think Fraser struggled even more, and he made it easy for me in a couple of the frames.

“I’ve got no expectations here and if I play like I did in the first round I’ll get beat and go home at the weekend. It doesn’t matter who I play if I perform like that.”

Elsewhere, Cwmbran’s Jak Jones hopes he can beat his previous UK Championship best after booking his spot in the last 64.

The 26-year-old made it to the third round in 2018, but having overcome former top-20 star Andrew Higginson in his opener 6-4 this time out, Jones is eager to go further than ever before.

“I enjoy playing at the biggest tournaments,” he said. “The UK Championship is obviously up there with the World Championships so it's one I really want to do well in and hopefully I can keep going.

Story continues

“There's obviously a lot more pressure on the biggest stages but you’ve just got to take each game as it comes and not worry about who you’re playing.

“It’s just good to be here and to have got through. The crowd was good even at such an early stage so it was good fun out there and I hope I can continue to perform.”

Watch the UK Championship live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White.