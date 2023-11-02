Williams, Hardaway lead unbeaten Mavericks to 114-105 victory over Bulls

DALLAS (AP) — Grant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run.

Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left left.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

The Mavericks and Boston Celtics are the NBA's only unbeaten teams.

The Mavericks were 20 for 48 from long range, while the Bulls were 11 for 33. Chicago did much of its damage down low, outscoring Dallas 54-24 in the paint.

There were 22 lead changes, 10 in the third quarter, before the Mavericks pulled away late.

Williams, acquired from Boston in the offseason, hit all four of his 3-pointers in the first half.

