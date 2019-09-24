Williams Formula 1 driver Kubica admits DTM is an option for 2020

Kubica admits DTM is an option for 2020

Robert Kubica has admitted that he could switch to the DTM in 2020 once he exits the Williams Formula 1 team at the end of the season.

Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass revealed to Autosport at the Nurburgring that he had held talks with Kubica's management, but stressed that it was difficult to envisage a place in his six-car factory line-up considering Audi has dominated the 2019 DTM season.

Audi customer squad WRT could be a potential destination for Kubica as the squad relies on drivers with backing - running Haas F1 test driver Pietro Fittipaldi and ex-Formula 3 European Championship driver Jonathan Aberdein for 2019 - although serious discussions have yet to take place.

Kubica has previous experience of the DTM, having tested a Mercedes in 2013, but he has played down the suggestion he has had recent talks with Gass.

"With Dieter, I talked last time probably three years ago, or four years ago," said Kubica.

"It is true that DTM might be my destination. But we'll see."

The DTM driver market is yet to begin moving properly.

R-Motorsport Aston Martin team boss Florian Kamelger has been cagey regarding the length of his four drivers' contracts and BMW, who Kubica remains close to, will wait until the end of the season before evaluating its driver line-up.

Gass has repeatedly stated his belief that the performances of his six drivers was the difference-maker in it dominating the manufacturers' title race and has indicated he sees Aberdein as a prospect for the manufacturer's works squads.

Asked why the DTM is an option, Kubica said: "Well, if I am thinking that it might be a destination, I don't think about things which are not attractive for me.

"I did have a few offers in the past years to go there, especially four or five years ago, but I had different ideas [at that time].

"As I say I will not think about [it] too much now, because anyway if we talk only about DTM you'll write that I'll be there.

"But it is one of the possible destinations. So it is not correct to say that I will be racing there, but it is correct to say yes, I have been... not directly, but I have been in touch with the teams from DTM."

Kubica intends to finalise his 2020 plans before the end of the F1 season and he is in talks with teams such as Haas about test and simulator roles.

But Kubica says there is a "low chance" of only doing simulation or development work next season.

"I don't see myself, after working hard for being back racing at a high level, closing myself in a dark room for a hundred days and driving in the loop: unless the simulator is next to my house," said Kubica.

"I am not excluding it, but I would say just this is a very low chance."

